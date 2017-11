Nov 8 (Reuters) - Simply Good Foods Co

* Simply Good Foods Co - ‍ Expects fiscal year 2018 net sales growth to be consistent with its previously stated long-term growth algorithm of 4% to 6%​

* Simply Good Foods sees 2018 adjusted EBITDA to grow at slightly higher rate than net sales including impact of incremental $2 million public co expenses​