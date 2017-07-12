FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
BRIEF-Simply Good Foods Q3 sales $96.5 million
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 12, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-Simply Good Foods Q3 sales $96.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Simply Good Foods Co

* The Simply Good Foods Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 sales $96.5 million

* Simply Good Foods Co - for full fiscal year of 2017, simply good foods continues to expect to achieve approximately $72 million in adjusted ebitda

* Simply Good Foods- in subsequent years, expectations are for annual growth in net sales of 4% to 6% with adjusted ebitda growth in high single digits

* Qtrly gross profit was $43.6 million, representing 45.1% of net sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.