BRIEF-Simulations Plus expects Q4 revenue of $6.3 mln
October 3, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Simulations Plus expects Q4 revenue of $6.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Simulations Plus Inc

* Expects Q4 revenue of $6.3 million

* Simulations Plus reports preliminary revenues for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017

* Simulations Plus -‍total preliminary consolidated revenues for FY2017 increased 20.9%, or $4.2 million, to $24.1 million, compared to $20.0 million for fy2016​

* Simulations Plus -‍total preliminary revenues for 4QFY17 increased 58.3% to $6.3 million, compared to $4.0 million reported for 4QFY16​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

