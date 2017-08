July 20 (Reuters) - Nexstar Media Group Inc:

* Sinclair Broadcast and Nexstar Media announce agreement on market transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0 "NextGen" services

* Says tentative agreement includes 43 markets where both companies own a television station

* Says ‍specific market roll out schedules and sharing arrangements are in development