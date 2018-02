Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sinclair Pharma Plc:

* SINCLAIR AND THERMIGEN TERMINATE AGREEMENT

* CO WILL PAY TO THERMI A ONE-OFF, UNDISCLOSED PAYMENT FOR EARLY TERMINATION AND WILL REGAIN FULL US DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS FOR PRODUCTS

* CONTRACT WITH THERMIGEN LLC IN US WILL TERMINATE BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT, WITH EFFECT FROM 31 MARCH 2018