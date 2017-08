Aug 10 (Reuters) - CAE Inc

* Singapore Airlines and CAE to establish flight training centre in Singapore

* CAE Inc - ‍singapore Airlines and CAE have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture for pilot training in Singapore​

* ‍The equally-owned JV centre will operate out of Singapore Airlines training centre located near Changi airport​