3 days ago
BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Asias
August 10, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Singapore Airlines enters memorandum of understanding for a proposed joint venture with CAE Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Limited :

* Memorandum Of Understanding For A Proposed Joint Venture Between Singapore Airlines And Cae

* Entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with cae inc to incorporate a joint venture company in singapore

* Each of sia and cae will hold 50% of equity interest in jv company

* Proposed jv is not expected to have any material impact on financial performance,net tangible assets per share & eps for current fy

* Sia's 50% share of investment will be funded through its internal resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

