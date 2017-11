Nov 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd:

* PROPOSES TO MAKE SECURITIES SETTLEMENT AND CLEARING SAFER AND ALIGNED WITH GLOBAL PRACTICES‍​

* PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS FOR RISK REDUCTION INCLUDE SHORTER SECURITIES SETTLEMENT CYCLE OF TWO DAYS INSTEAD OF THREE DAYS​‍​

* P‍ROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS FOR RISK REDUCTION INCLUDE SIMULTANEOUS SECURITIES AND MONEY SETTLEMENT​‍​

* SGX IS TARGETING TO INTRODUCE THE CHANGES BY THE SECOND HALF OF 2018‍​

* PROSPOSES THAT ‍INVESTORS WITH SHARES IN CDP DIRECT ACCOUNTS HAVE OPTION OF GIVING BROKER VISIBILITY OVER SPECIFIC HOLDINGS ‍​

* AIMS TO INTRODUCE OPTION OF BROKER VISIBILITY OVER SPECIFIC HOLDINGS BY CREATING A BROKER-LINKED BALANCE OF HOLDINGS​‍​