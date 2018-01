Jan 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Press Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE S$258.8 MILLION VERSUS S$278.3 MILLION

* QTRLY NET PROFIT S$‍60.4 MILLION VERSUS S$45.7 MILLION

* “‍GROUP WILL ROLL OUT NEW PRODUCTS TO DEAL WITH DISRUPTION IN CORE MEDIA BUSINESS” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: