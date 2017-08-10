BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications affirms guidance previously issued in May 2017

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* FY 2018 group free cash flow (excluding spectrum payments and dividends from associates) to be about S$1.8 billion

* "Group affirms guidance previously issued in may 2017"

* Both operating revenue and EBITDA from core business to grow by low single digit level for FY18

* In FY18 mobile service revenue from australia to grow by low single digit level

* For FY18 Amobee group to contribute S$1.2 billion to S$1.3 billion in operating revenue and targets breakeven in EBITDA

* Capital expenditure for group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.6 billion in FY2018

* For FY 2018 capital expenditure for group on cash basis is expected to about S$2.4 billion

* In FY18 dividends from regional associates are expected to be around S$1.4 billion

* In FY 2018 spectrum payments in singapore and australia are expected to approximate S$1.0 billion.