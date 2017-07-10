FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 10, 2017 / 9:37 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says Netlink NBN trust's final prospectus registered with monetary authority of Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd

* On listing date Singtel will sell stake in Netlink Trust to Netlink Nbn Trust, for approximately s$1,878 million​

* Intends to use net proceeds from divestment of its stake in netlink trust for debt repayment

* Netlink nbn trust's final prospectus has been registered with monetary authority of singapore in connection with its ipo

* The 24.99% stake in netlink nbn trust will be held through unit of singtel, singtel interactive pte. Ltd upon divestment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

