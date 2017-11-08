BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says qtrly net profit ‍attributable S$2,889.0 mln

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders of co S$2,889.0 million versus S$972.3 million
* Qtrly group revenue S$4.37 billion versus S$4.086 billion
* Approved an interim one-tier exempt ordinary dividend of 6.8 cents per share
* Special one-tier exempt dividend of 3.0 cents per share
* Qtrly underlying net profit fell 4 percent to s$929 million
* Group affirms guidance issued in May, 2017
* Qtrly net profit of S$2.9 billion, including gain on divestment of 75.2 percent stake in Netlink Trust