Jan 2 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd :

* ‍TO SELL 150,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN ACPL MARINE PTE TO ASEAN CABLESHIP PTE FOR S$15 MILLION​

* POST DEAL CO'S ‍ INTEREST IN ACPL MARINE REDUCED FROM ABOUT 41.67% TO 16.67%​