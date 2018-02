BRIEF-Singapore's GIC Buys Shares Of Qingdao Haier, Shareholder KKR Home Investment Sells Shares

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Qingdao Haier Co Ltd:

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER SINGAPORE‘S GIC HAS BOUGHT A-SHARES IN THE COMPANY ON FEB 8, TAKING ITS HOLDINGS TO 4.8 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTION

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER KKR HOME INVESTMENT HAS UNLOADED 121.9 MILLION A-SHARES IN THE COMPANY AT 18.09 YUAN PER SHARE ON FEB 8, TAKING ITS HOLDINGS TO 5.94 PERCENT AFTER TRANSACTION

* SAYS SHAREHOLDER KKR HOME INVESTMENT REMAINS COMPANY'S BIGGEST INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER AND STRATEGIC INVESTOR Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FZqpHD Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)