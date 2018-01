Jan 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Stock Exchange:

* SINGAPORE‘S GIC PRIVATE LTD SELLS 30 MLN SHARES OF CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP AT AN AVERAGE PRICE PER SHARE OF HK$17.0 ($2.17) ON JAN 10 - HKEX FILING

* SINGAPORE'S GIC PRIVATE LTD OWNS 12.39 PERCENT STAKE IN CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORP AFTER TRANSACTION FROM 14.36 PERCENT PREVIOUSLY - HKEX FILING Source text in English: bit.ly/2mrvT6R Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8235 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)