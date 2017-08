July 25 (Reuters) - CRCC High-tech Equipment Corp Ltd

* Singapore's Temasek unit Fullerton sold 8.1275 million shares of CRCC High-Tech Equipment at an average price of HK$2.8528 per share on July 19- HKEx filing

* Temasek unit owns 4.11 percent of CRCC High-Tech Equipment after transaction, versus 5.64 percent previously - HKEx filing

Source text on Eikon: bit.ly/2vVzhca

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)