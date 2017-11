Nov 28 (Reuters) - Singhaiyi Group Ltd:

* ‍TENDER SUBMITTED BY UNIT FOR COLLECTIVE PURCHASE OF HOW SUN PARK AT S$81.1 MILLION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY OWNERS OF PROPERTY​

* ‍AN ESTIMATED DEVELOPMENT CHARGE OF S$3 MILLION IS PAYABLE FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF SITE​