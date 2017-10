BRIEF-SinnerSchrader says prelim Q4 revenue up to EUR 14.6 mln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - SINNERSCHRADER AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SINNERSCHRADER FINISHES 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WITH A GOOD FOURTH QUARTER / PROVISIONAL RESULTS FOR THE ENTIRE YEAR SLIGHTLY ABOVE THE FORECAST / FINAL RESULTS TO BE PUBLISHED PRESUMABLY ON 20 OCTOBER 2017

* ‍ANNUAL REVENUE ADDED UP TO A TOTAL OF BETWEEN 56.6 MILLION EUROS AND 56.7 MILLION EUROS​

* ANNUAL INCOME STATEMENT FOR 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR WILL LIKELY SHOW AN EBITA BETWEEN 3.4 MILLION EUROS AND 3.5 MILLION EUROS

* ‍FY PRELIMINARY NET INCOME BEFORE BUSINESS COMBINATION COST WILL LIKELY MEET OR EXCEED MINIMUM TARGET OF 4 MILLION EUROS

* ACHIEVED PRELIM Q4 REVENUES OF SOME 14.6 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)