BRIEF-Sino Golf Holdings chairman receives advance notice from China regulator on ban to access market

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sino Golf Holdings Limited

* Says Chairman Huang Youlong and Executive Director Zhao Zheng have received an advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access the market issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission

* Says Huang and Zhao have the intention to submit a statement and plea to the CSRC and to request for a hearing

* Says the administrative penalties that may be imposed on Huang and Zhao are not related to the company

