BRIEF-Sino Golf Holdings chairman receives advance notice from China regulator on ban to access market
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 13, 2017 / 2:13 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Sino Golf Holdings chairman receives advance notice from China regulator on ban to access market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sino Golf Holdings Limited

* Says Chairman Huang Youlong and Executive Director Zhao Zheng have received an advance notice of administrative penalties and prohibition to access the market issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission

* Says Huang and Zhao have the intention to submit a statement and plea to the CSRC and to request for a hearing

* Says the administrative penalties that may be imposed on Huang and Zhao are not related to the company

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hqtQwU

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
