Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd

* Sinobioway consortium provides update on acquiring Sinovac Biotech at the purchase price of $8 per share

* Shandong Sinobioway Biomedicine​ - ‍Sinobioway consortium submitted "restate offer" at $8/share to Sinovac's board and special committee on June 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: