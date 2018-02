BRIEF-Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp Sees FY Net Loss Attributable About RMB10.6 Bln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp :

* OPERATIONAL RESULTS OF COMPANY IS ESTIMATED TO SUFFER SIGNIFICANT LOSS FOR YEAR OF 2017​

* SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP SEES FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF APPROXIMATELY RMB10.6 BILLION​

* NET LOSS DEDUCTED EXTRAORDINARY GAIN AND LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF CO IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT RMB10.4 BILLION FOR FY

* AS CO HAD 2016 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE & EXPECTS 2017 NET LOSS, DELISTING RISK WARNING MAY BE IMPOSED ON CO'S A SHARES