Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd:

* SINOVAC BIOTECH ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON NASDAQ MATTERS

* SINOVAC BIOTECH- ‍NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL GRANTED REQUEST TO EXTEND STAY OF SUSPENSION IN TRADING OF CO‘S COMMON SHARES PENDING HEARING ON JAN 11, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: