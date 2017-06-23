FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Siris Capital believes could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Tech - SEC filing
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
June 23, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Siris Capital believes could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Tech - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Synchronoss Technologies Inc:

* Siris Capital - on June 22, Siris Capital delivered letter to Synchronoss Technologies indicating it believes it could be in position to acquire co - SEC filing

* Siris Capital believe could be in position to acquire Synchronoss Technologies in an all-cash acquisition at $18.00 per share of common stock

* Siris Capital reports a 12.93 percent stake in Synchronoss Technologies as of June 22, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sYhPpu) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.