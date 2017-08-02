FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio announces add-on offering of senior notes
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 2, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Sirius XM Radio announces add-on offering of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Sirius XM Radio Inc announces add-on offering of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022 and 5.000% senior notes due 2027

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to offer an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.875% senior notes due 2022

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to use net proceeds from this offering to redeem all of its outstanding 5.25% senior secured notes due 2022

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc says intends to offer an additional $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.