FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2017 / 11:24 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* SiriusXM reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.37 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - ‍company increases 2017 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍revenue of approximately $5.4 billion​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA approaching $2.1 billion​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc qtrly ‍average revenue per user (ARPU) was $13.41, up 3%​

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - sees ‍2017 self-pay net subscriber additions of approximately 1.4 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $5.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly net additions of 119‍​,000 versus 345,000 last year

* Sirius XM Holdings Inc - qtrly average self-pay monthly churn 1.9‍​ percent versus. 1.9 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.