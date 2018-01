Jan 17 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd:

* ‍ ANNOUNCES EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) FOR HY EXPECTED TO BE TO $34 MILLION​

* “ANTICIPATE HIGHER SALES IN SECOND HALF, WITH ONGOING TARGETED REDUCTIONS IN OPERATING EXPENDITURE”

* ‍FORECASTS FULL YEAR EBITDA IN RANGE OF $75-85 MILLION​