March 7 (Reuters) - Sistema:

* PJSFC - TRANSACTION UNDER THE MTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

* ‍SUBSIDIARY SISTEMA FINANCE S.A. SOLD 3,053,716 ORDINARY SHARES OF PJSC MTS (HEREINAFTER, “MTS”) TO A SUBSIDIARY OF MTS, LLC STREAM DIGITAL (“ PURCHASER”), AS PART OF MTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME​ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)