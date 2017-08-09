FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply reports Q2 earnings per share $ 1.07
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 9, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Siteone Landscape Supply reports Q2 earnings per share $ 1.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Siteone Landscape Supply Inc

* Siteone Landscape Supply announces second quarter 2017 earnings

* Q2 sales $608.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $606.1 million

* For 2017, continue to expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $155 million to $165 million

* Reconciliation for forward-looking full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA outlook is not being provided

* Siteone Landscape Supply Inc - qtrly ‍organic daily sales increased by 8%​

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 1.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.