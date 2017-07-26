FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 days ago
BRIEF-Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group's 13D/A filing
#Bonds News
July 26, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group’s 13D/A filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile issues statement in response to Singer Group’S 13D/A filing

* Sito Mobile Ltd - "‍Sito welcomes open communications with all of its shareholders​"

* Sito Mobile-‍over past month, board, management made many attempts to engage "constructively" with Singer Group in series of meetings with Gary Singer​

* Sito Mobile Ltd- "‍Board is committed to carefully considering concerns of Singer Group as shareholders and debtholders"​

* Sito Mobile Ltd - ‍Gary Singer's comments were motivating factor in company's decision to enter into its recently announced equity offering​

* Sito Mobile - at no time has any member of Singer Group offered to refinance co's secured note held by group without conditions of management​ changes ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

