BRIEF-Sito Mobile says complaint filed against co in NY supreme court on Nov 3
November 9, 2017 / 11:12 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says complaint filed against co in NY supreme court on Nov 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile Ltd - ‍on Nov 3, a complaint was filed against co in Supreme Court of State of New York​

* Sito Mobile - complaint filed by Tar Sito Lendco, an entity owned and controlled by Julian Singer, son of Karen Singer, formerly substantial stockholder of co

* Sito Mobile - ‍Tar is revenue participant and collateral agent under that certain revenue sharing and note purchase agreement dated Oct 3, 2014​

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint alleges that co breached its obligations to undertake best efforts to diligently pursue monetization of patents

* Sito Mobile - ‍complaint also alleges other alleged minor technical and curable defaults Source text: (bit.ly/2yMqMX0) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
