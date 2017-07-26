FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sito Mobile says got purported notice of default and acceleration of obligations under a revenue sharing and note purchase agreement‍​
#Bonds News
July 26, 2017 / 1:53 PM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says got purported notice of default and acceleration of obligations under a revenue sharing and note purchase agreement‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile - on July 26, co got purported notice of default and acceleration of obligations under a revenue sharing and note purchase agreement‍​

* Sito Mobile Ltd says as of June 30, there was approximately $4.5 million aggregate principal amount outstanding under loan agreement - SEC filing

* Sito Mobile Ltd - purported notice of default alleges, that company had undergone a change of control under terms of loan agreement

* Sito Mobile Ltd - company is "confident and hereby asserts that no event of default has occurred or is continuing under npa or loan documents"

* Sito Mobile-revenue sharing & note purchase agreement, dated October 3, 2014, is among Sito Mobile Solutions, Sito Mobile Research and Development, Fortress Credit, CF DB EZ LLC Source: (bit.ly/2uYGCKT) Further company coverage:

