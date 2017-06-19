FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sito Mobile says Karen Singer reports a 10.2 pct stake in Sito as of June 19, 2017
June 19, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sito Mobile says Karen Singer reports a 10.2 pct stake in Sito as of June 19, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Sito Mobile Ltd

* Karen Singer says believes the reconstituted Sito Mobile Ltd board appear "not to be acting in the best interests of the company's stockholders"

* Karen Singer reports a 10.2 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of June 19, 2017 - sec filing

* Karen Singer - "demands" that the company and the new board not install the interim ceo or the interim cfo - sec filing

* Karen Singer says demands Sito mobile to engage a search firm to conduct a search process "to locate appropriate and competent members of management"

* Karen Singer - requests Sito mobile's new board either vote to cancel poison pill or grant a waiver to permit singer to acquire up to 19.9% of stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

