March 2 (Reuters) - KB DOM SA:

* ITS UNIT, KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA DOM SP. Z O.O. (KB DOM), GETS STATEMENTS FROM SIX CONTRACTORS ON TERMINATION OF DEALS

* CONTRACTORS ALSO CALL KB DOM TO PAY CONTRACTUAL PENALTIES FOR TERMINATED DEALS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)