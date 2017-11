Nov 14 (Reuters) - SIXT LEASING SE:

* 9-MONTH ‍REVENUE INCREASED BY 3.4 PERCENT COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD YEAR BEFORE AND TOTALLED EUR 553.0 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍OPERATING REVENUE (WITHOUT VEHICLE SALES REVENUE) IMPROVED BY 5.3 PERCENT TO EUR 335.2 MILLION​

* ‍EBT FOR FIRST NINE MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 20.8 MILLION, A DECREASE BY 12.9 PERCENT​

* ‍CONFIRMS MODIFIED EARNINGS FORECAST FROM OCTOBER​