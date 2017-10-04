FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 4, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Siyata Mobile Inc:

* Siyata Mobile acquires distribution rights to Enterprise Workforce Software

* Siyata-On quarterly basis commencing Q4 2017,co has agreed to pay quarterly earn-out payments for achievement of agreed upon profitability milestones

* Siyata Mobile Inc - company expects to be earning recurring revenue from enterprise workforce software as early as Q1 of 2018

* Siyata Mobile-entered into agreement with Israel based technology cofor acquisition of distribution rights of enterprise workforce hardware, software Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

