Aug 1 (Reuters) - SJM Holdings Ltd

* HY total group revenue HK$ 20,641​ million versus HK$21,042 million

* Declares interim dividend of ‍HK5.0 cents​ per ordinary share

* ‍"Group is optimistic regarding its performance for rest of year"​

* HY profit for period attributable HK$955.4 million versus HK$1,097.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: