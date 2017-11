Oct 31 (Reuters) - SJM Holdings Ltd :

* ‍Gaming revenue of group in Q3 2017 was HK$10,015 million, up 0.6 percent​

* ‍Profit attributable to owners of company in Q3 2017 was HK$428 million, a decrease of 16.5% over Q3 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: