Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sk Hynix Inc:

* SK Hynix Inc.’s board approved a plan to invest in Toshiba Memory Corporation

* SK Hynix - ‍Bain-led consortium will hold 49.9 percent stake in TMC, while Toshiba will hold 40.2 percent and Japan’s Hoya Corp. Will own 9.9 percent​

* SK Hynix - ‍remaining 266 billion yen is to put in fund established by Bain capital as limited partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: