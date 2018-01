Jan 25 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc:

* SK Hynix says DRAM chip demand expected to be up about 20 percent in 2018 versus 2017

* SK Hynix says NAND flash chip demand expected to be up about 40 percent in 2018 versus 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)