BRIEF-Skanska: bulk of new restructuring costs relate to European operations

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Skanska AB CEO Anders Danielsson and CFO Peter Wallin in a conference call with analysts and media:

* MAJOR PART OF THE 1 BILLION SEK RESTRUCTURING ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY WILL BE IN EUROPE

* U.S. TAX REFORM HAS NO IMPLICATIONS FOR SKANSKA IN TERMS OF ONE-OFFS, GOING FORWARD IT WILL BE BENEFICIARY FOR SKANSKA

* THE ANNOUNCED 400 MILLION SEK PROJECT WRITEDOWNS IN POLAND RELATE PREDOMIANTLY TO PROJECTS BEING CLOSED DURING Q4 AND RELATE TO COST ESCALATIONS IN A VERY HOT MARKET