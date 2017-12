Dec 22 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab:

* Skanska has signed a contract with EF Education First (EF) to construct a building on EF’s campus in Massachusetts, USA. The contract award is worth USD 125M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)