BRIEF-Skanska picks company veteran to replace retiring CEO

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Skanska AB:

* ANDERS DANIELSSON APPOINTED NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SKANSKA

* SAYS ‍HE WILL SUCCEED JOHAN KARLSTRÖM WHO PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED HE WILL STEP DOWN​

* SAYS ‍DANIELSSON CURRENTLY SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR SKANSKA SKANSKA‘S CONSTRUCTION UNITS IN U.S. AND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT​

* SAYS ‍DANIELSSON WILL ASSUME HIS NEW POSITION JANUARY 1, 2018​

* SAYS ‍JOHAN KARLSTRÖM WILL REMAIN AS A SENIOR ADVISOR UNTIL JANUARY 2019, WHEN HE WILL RETIRE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)