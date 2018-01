BRIEF-Skanska picks new CFO, shuffles leadership team

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Skanska AB:

* CHANGES IN SKANSKA‘S LEADERSHIP TEAM

* SKANSKA AB SAYS ‍MAGNUS PERSSON, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT WILL BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - PREVIOUSLY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, SKANSKA SWEDEN​

* SKANSKA AB SAYS ‍PAUL HEWINS, TODAY COO SKANSKA USA BUILDING, SUCCEEDS RICHARD KENNEDY AS BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT SKANSKA USA BUILDING​

* SKANSKA AB SAYS ‍MAGNUS PERSSON, TODAY EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT SKANSKA POLAND WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR BUILDING OPERATIONS, SUCCEEDS PIOTR JANISZEWSKI AS BUSINESS UNIT PRESIDENT SKANSKA POLAND

* SKANSKA AB SAYS ‍A REVIEW OF GROUP GOVERNANCE IN ORDER TO REDUCE COSTS AND INCREASE ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS HAS BEEN INITIATED​​