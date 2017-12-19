BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Poland, for 73 MEUR

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Skanska has sold phase I of Nowy Rynek, an office building within a mixed-use project in Poznan, Poland, for EUR 73 million, about SEK 700 million. The buyer is confidential.

* The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter 2017. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the second quarter 2019.

* Construction of the first phase started in July 2017 and is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2019.