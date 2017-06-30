FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 6:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Skanska sells office building in Romania, for EUR 38 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Sells office building in Bucharest, Romania, for EUR 38 million, about SEK 370 million, to Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd.

* The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the second quarter 2017, with the transfer of the property scheduled for the third quarter 2017.

* The 12-story Building C of the Green Court Bucharest complex offers 16,300 square meters of leasable space and is about 90 percent leased. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

