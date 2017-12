Dec 27 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab says:

* Has sold the first two buildings of the High5ive office complex in Krakow, Poland, to the real estate fund manager Niam for EUR 75 million, about SEK 720 million.

* The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter 2017, with the transfer of the property scheduled for the second quarter 2018.