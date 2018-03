March 6 (Reuters) - Skanska Ab:

* SKANSKA INVESTS EUR 23M, ABOUT SEK 230M, IN THE SECOND OFFICE BUILDING IN A MIXED-USE PROJECT IN POZNAN, POLAND

* Construction of the second building started in February 2018 and is scheduled for completion during the third quarter 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Ahlander)