Oct 2 (Reuters) - Skeena Resources Ltd:

* Skeena announces $6 million strategic investment

* Skeena Resources Ltd - net proceeds of financing will be used to fund on-going exploration programs

* Skeena Resources Ltd - proposes to issue 83.33 million through units at a price of c$0.072 per unit​

* Skeena Resources Ltd - ‍strategic investment from unit of Zijin Mining Group of china, affiliates of Sprott Group of companies​