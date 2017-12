Dec 18 (Reuters) - Skeena Resources Limited:

* SKEENA SECURES OPTION TO ACQUIRE ESKAY CREEK & ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM BARRICK

* SKEENA RESOURCES - SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BARRICK GOLD GRANTING AN OPTION FOR CO TO ACQUIRE A 100% INTEREST IN PAST-PRODUCING ESKAY CREEK PROPERTY

* SKEENA RESOURCES - AS PER OPTION AGREEMENT, CO MAY ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN ESKAY FOR PAYMENT TO BARRICK OF C$10 MILLION POST CERTAIN CONDITIONS