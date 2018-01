Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sky:

* CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS STRONGEST EVER LINE-UP OF CONTENT

* CEO SAYS SKY Q NOW IN OVER 2 MILLION HOMES IN THE UK

* CEO SAYS VERY FOCUSED ON PROCESS WITH CMA, WON‘T GIVE A RUNNING COMMENTARY

* CEO SAYS SEEING GOOD GROWTH AT THE TOP ‘SKY Q’ END AND BOTTOM ‘NOW TV’ END OF MARKET

* CEO SAYS MANAGING CANNIBALISATION WELL Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)